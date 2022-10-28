A BAND, known as legends from the Britpop era, will launch their reunion tour at a popular venue in North Yorkshire.

British rockers Pulp have announced will open their reunion tour at Bridlington Spa on Friday May 26.

The band last performed together in 2012 - and the Bridlington date will give fans their first chance to see the band back together again.

Bridlington Spa general manager, Mark Lonsdale, said: “This promises to be a truly special occasion to see a historic band reunited and perform live for the first time in over 10 years.

"We're delighted that Bridlington Spa will host the opening night before the band embark on a national tour.”

The venue has a small allocation of tickets for the concert with more tickets available from other ticket agents.

Tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday November 4 at 9am.

A further concert announcement for 2023 from the venue is due on Monday October 31.