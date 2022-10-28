The popular Coptoberfest charity beef festival starts today just outside York.

Staged in the scenic St Giles Church, Copmanthorpe, the event promises two days of gooc cheer and great music.

The opening is at 4pm this afternoon.

As previously reported, the festival took a break due to the pandemic, but was pleased to return.

A festival spokesman told the Press: "As well as community and charity, locality is a big factor of what we do;

"We’ve 29 beers, including for the first time, a lager!

"Overall, this represents 13 breweries - all from York/Leeds/Harrogate/Malton/Selby areas. I think that’s a 25mile radius of Copmanthorpe."

The spokesman added: "There’s 7 gins, including Fairfax (Colton), York Gin, Cooper King (Sutton on Forest) and Tykes."

Over the years, the event has raised more than £18,000 for good causes in the area.

Further details can be found here.