A MAN was arrested following a police chase which hit speeds of up to 120mph last night - and the police helicopter had to be called out.

At around 11.45pm last night, a member of the public contacted North Yorkshire Police as they were concerned about the manner of driving of a vehicle that was on A64 near York.

The control room passed the details to a traffic unit that was on patrol in the area.

Within 10 minutes, the unit had located the vehicle and lights and sirens were used to request the vehicle to stop. But it made off at speeds of in excess of 120mph.

Officers sent further units towards the area and called the police helicopter for assistance. But, within 15 mins the vehicle had crashed into a parked car in the village of Rillington. The officers provided first aid to the driver with help from members of the public.

An ambulance attended and the driver was taken to hospital to be checked over.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of what is suspected to be class-A drugs and class-B drugs in the vehicle as well as a large quantity of cash.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession with intent to supply a class-A drug and a class-B-drug, dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

He currently remains in custody.