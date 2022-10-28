York-based VetPartners is celebrating its 7th anniversary by donating £5,000 to a wildlife charity.

Its donation to Nature’s SAFE will help its mission to save animals from extinction by collecting, storing and regenerating reproductive cells from endangered species.

VetPartners CEO Jo Malone said: “We wanted to do something special to mark our seventh anniversary and highlight a worthy cause close to the hearts of our colleagues who care passionately about the environment and preserving animal species.

“With the help of us all, Nature’s SAFE is creating a future and a legacy we can all be proud of so we wanted to support their important work to save animals from extinction.

"The veterinary profession is caring by nature and looking after our planet for future generations is a natural extension of the work done every day in our practices to look after animals in their care.”

The donation has been provided through VetPartners’ £120,000 charitable fund, with the veterinary group pledging £10,000 a month to help charities and worthy causes throughout the year.

Tullis Matson, Founder and Chair of Nature’s SAFE, said: “Nature’s SAFE is busy securing future options for biodiversity, by acting now. We have now cryopreserved our 124th species, and are one pioneering step closer to saving many endangered species from extinction. We are delighted to have the milestone of VetPartners’ seventh anniversary marked with support for safeguarding animals through our living biobank.”

Established seven years ago by Mrs Malone, a small animal vet at The Minster Veterinary Practice in York, VetPartners has grown into one of Europe’s leading veterinary healthcare businesses.