SOME 15 York pubs have made the 50th edition of the Good Beer Guide, CAMRA’s premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK.

In a foreword to the Yorkshire section, award-winning author Laura Hadland praises the county’s beers and adds: “The city of York itself needs no introduction as a must-see for any visitor to Yorkshire, but it is also encircled by a ring of great breweries.”

Hadland recommends the York Brewery Tours, which includes Brew York and the Rudgate Brewery.

The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, covers 410 Yorkshire pubs, including 15 in York, and 146 in North Yorkshire, out of 4,500 nationally. Breweries are also included.

CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said: “We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.”

The 15 York pubs include the Ackhorne at 9 Martins Lane, describing it as a “traditional 18th-century pub, with a family-friendly atmosphere that appeals to all age groups.”

The popular Blue Bell at 53 Fossegate also earns another accolade, with the book describing the Edwardian pub as “full of character.”

The Brew York Beer Hall & Tap Room is cited for its ten handpumps and 50 key kegs.

The venue is praised for its “regular, seasonal, experimental and collaboration brews” and “innovative fresh food.”

The Fox at 168 Holgate Road, Holgate is cited for its “historic interior of regional importance” , Ossett Ales and popular beer garden.

The Golden Ball at 2 Cromwell Road is described as “a fine Victorian street-corner community-run local.”

The Maltings at Tanners Moat is noted for its popularity and “rare and aged brews.”

The three-storey Market Cat also merits a mention for its range of beers, plus food in its Shambles market setting.

The Minster Inn at 24 Marygate is cited for a “friendly and colourful welcome” saying you will always get a great pint.

The Phoenix at 75 George Street is described as “a true gem that is not to be missed.”

The Rook & Gaskell at 12 Lawrence Street is cited as a thriving pub whose “freshly cooked food features generous portions and reasonable prices.”

The Slip Inn at Clementhorpe is cited for its extensive beers, beer festivals and pub games.

Its sister pub the Swan at 16 Bishopgate Street is also cited for its beers and beer festival.

The Volunteer Arms at 5 Watson Street, off Holgate, is praised for its “real community feel” and “excellent beer range.”

The Waggon and Horses at 19 Lawrence Street is praised for its beer, games and landlord.

Finally, the York Tap, at the railway station is cited for its extensive range.

Outside York, listed pubs include the Ship at Strensall, the White Bear at Stillington, the Marcia Inn and the Woodman Inn at Bishopthorpe, plus the Old Black Bull at Raskelf.

In Ryedale, listed pubs include the Bay Horse at Burythorpe, Jolly Farmers at Leavening, the Blue Ball and the Brass Castle Brewery Tap House in Malton, plus the Royal Oak Pub and Kitchen in Old Malton.

Harrogate is cited for the Blues Café Bar, Devonshire Tap House, Disappearing Chin, Fat Badger, Harrogate Tap, Little Ale House, Major Tom’s Social, Starling Independent Bar and Kitchen, Old Bell, Tap on Tower Street and Winter Gardens.

Knaresborough is cited for Blind Jacks, Cross Keys, Half Moon and Mitre.

