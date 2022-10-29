A GROUP of local businesses in York have banded together in a bid to take back the high street.

York Makers Artisan Market has opened a pop-up shop in the old vacant Castle Fine Art premises in the Coppergate Centre in the heart of York.

The collective are all artisans who make and sell their own goods, including art, candles, wood turning and jewellery and the a pop up market will be there in the run to to Christmas, closing on December 18.

Outside York Makers Artisan Market in the Coppergate Centre, York (Image: York Makers)

Rachel North, one of the vendors, who has The Inappropriate Thought Store, said: "We opened last weekend and it's going really well.

"We have had lots of people coming in and people are really excited to see the space back in use.

"It's something different on the high street and you get to speak directly to the people who have made all the wonderful things on sale.

"We have had people come from Nova Scotia in Canada in buying souvenirs to take back home with them.

"The Coppergate Centre has been great and let us rent the shop until December 18, so there's plenty of time for people to come on down and speak to the stallholders in the run up to Christmas.

"There's plenty of great Christmas present ideas to be had."

Rachel North - The Inappropriate Thought Store (Image: York Makers)

The makers include:

Little Apple Handmade - handmade candles made by 11-year-old Joshua Davies

The Inappropriate Thought Store - gifts with cheeky messages

The Old Oak Bloke - a talented wood turner from Thirsk

Voldy cat art with Amy McKee

Jess Miller Art - abstract art from Selby artist, Jess Miller

Skylos Dog Treats - organic handmade dog treats

Dave Clough's wildlife art

Uzma Hussein's handmade jewellery

The York Makers Artisan Market is between St Mary's Square and Castlegate, right opposite Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

Amy McKee of Voldy Cat Art (Image: York Makers)