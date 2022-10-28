TRANSPORT for North has called upon the government to hold rail operators to account for their 'unacceptable' delivery of services.
Lord McLoughlin, Chair of Transport for the North, has called on the government to 'urgently intervene' to help with the problems with the rail network in the North of England.
Recent figures obtained by Transport for North (TfN) show that 64 per cent of Northern services arrive on time, and only 57 per cent of Transpennine Express services
Lord McLoughlin said: "The current situation on the North’s rail network is simply unacceptable. It’s completely inexcusable that communities in the North of England are having to experience such a dire level of service.
"It requires an urgent intervention as it's undermining businesses and holding back economic growth.
"At present, one operator TPE, has two in every five trains not arriving on time and it’s becoming the new normal on a network with far too many trains being cancelled - and too many cancelled at short notice causing chaos for commuters and local communities."
TfN have said that they want operators given freedom to negotiate a solution to Rest Day Working, for a 'Rail Academy for the North’ to be fast-tracked, and for current structures, such as the Rail North Partnership Board, to be strengthened across the North.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel