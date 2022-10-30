A CO-PRODUCTION from a popular theatre in York has claimed top prize at a national awards ceremony.

York Theatre Royal co-production 'Mugabe, My Dad & Me' won the prestigious Best New Play prize at the UK Theatre Awards.

The play, written and performed by Tonderai Munyevu, was premiered in York in summer 2021 before touring the UK earlier this year. It was directed by York Theatre Royal associate director, John R. Wilkinson.

The play charts the rise and fall of one of the most controversial politicians of the 20th century through the personal story of Tonderai’s family and his relationship with his father.

John R. Wilkinson said: “Mugabe, My Dad & Me was made of our core values. Yorkshire values: Determination, courage, and kindness. It was achieved through community and collaboration, vital more than ever now.

"I can confidently speak for us all here at York Theatre Royal, indeed everyone involved, when I say that we are phenomenally proud of Tonderai and love him very much.”

The performance featured live music from gwenyambria player Millicent Chapanda.

Mugabe, My Dad & Me was a co-production between York Theatre Royal, English Touring Theatre and Brixton House in association with Alison Holder.