ONCE again pensioners are being targeted by the Government re: their threat to get rid of the triple lock.

We are an easy target as we have no bullying unions to push for better pay.

Pensions have always been at the bottom of the list when pay increases are discussed. After all we are the forgotten people who have worked all our adult lives in order to, after reaching pensionable age, get the lowest pensions in the western world.

We will be literally on the scrap heap if they remove the triple lock and you can be sure there will be deaths from hypothermia because for some pensioners putting on the heating this winter will be beyond their ability to pay for it.

Ann Cruickshank,

Oxford Court,

Oxford Road,

Andsell,

Lytham St Annes

---

Tories keep changing minds over fracking

LOOK North has just reported that Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, has welcomed the Government’s recent U-turn to reimpose the ban on fracking that Liz Truss lifted.

Is this the same Kevin Hollinrake who, on October 19, voted in the House of Commons against the Ban on Fracking for Shale Gas Bill, as did York Outer MP Julian Sturdy?

Has Mr Hollinrake actually changed his mind or has he mastered the Orwellian concept of doublethink, the ability to hold two diametrically opposite opinions simultaneously, thus enabling him to give whatever answer he feels is required?

Tony Fisher,

Liberal Democrat councillor for Strensall ward,

West End,

Strensall, York

---

Sunak not setting a good example over COP27

IT appears that our new Prime Minster won't be attending the COP27 Climate Change Conference.

Is his precarious position as the third, and second un-elected, Prime Minister in seven weeks more important than the even bigger challenge we face than the cost of living crisis.

This doesn't set a good example to the the rest of the world.

Steve Burton,

Lowther Street,

York

---

Labour must wait for an election

HAVING read Rachel |Maskell's article, The Tories Squabble while Britain Burns (The Press, October 26), I agree that there is a case for calling an early general election. But if that were to happen I see one problem.

During election campaigns national governance freezes. After the election it freezes for a little longer while the new administration sorts itself out.

All this delay would do the country no good right now, when there has been a lack of serious governance for weeks, even months.

As it is we have a new prime minister who, for all that he is a Tory, seems to be a serious, principled and intelligent man who will try to get things done.

The Tories have become something of a do-nothing party. That should now change.

If Labour is patient and keeps its powder dry, it can hope for a good election result in two year's time.

People will not soon forget the chaos that has swept through the Conservatives, and brought the country into such disrepute that the Germans have taken to calling us a banana republic.

David Martin,

Rosedale Avenue,

Acomb, York

---