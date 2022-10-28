HAVE you carved your pumpkin yet - or got your costume ready for Halloween?

We asked readers to share their photos of how they are celebrating the annual scare-fest.

Halloween falls on Monday and is traditionally the time we carve grotesque faces in pumpkins - or in the olden days, turnips and swede - and place a candle inside to create a lantern.

Children dress up and go trick or treating - but also enjoy going pumpkin picking and indulging in anything gory or spooky.

York mum Sarah Gabbatiss has been enjoying an incredibly creepy time with her duo, Lil and Ted.

They have been fully getting into the Halloween spirit (excuse the pun) by attending lots of themed activities in York.

Sarah is a member of our Press Camera Club on Facebook and has posted several photos of the children enjoying Halloween fun, from picking pumpkins at Balloon Tree farm to taking part in the Hocus Pocus event at Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough. They have enjoyed dressing up as skeletons and going to the Web Adventure Park too.

READ MORE: Yarnbombers spook neighbours with scary figures for Halloween

Emma Louise also shared a photo of her trio of terrifying pumpkin lanterns with horribly twisted features. Have you made anything spookier?

Keen York photographer Garry Hornby matched a carved pumpkin with some jewel-red fallen leaves in Rowntree Park which made a striking image for our Camera Club page on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Nicole Louise Catterall-Harrison posted a photo of a carved pumpkin lantern on The Press Facebook page and added: "Friend's first pumpkin carve - they have moved to the UK from Nigeria."

And a very good job they have done too!

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.