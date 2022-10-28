SAFETY measures, including anti-terror barriers, will be put in place in York city centre to protect residents and visitors over the busy Christmas period.

The plans will see temporary hostile vehicle measures installed to protect the city’s busiest areas. Temporary and permanent barriers form part of the measures to counter the substantial terrorist threat.

This also includes emergency exercises on possible terrorist scenarios, with partners including Make It York, as well as ongoing training events throughout the city to address the threat of terrorism and safeguard visitors and residents.

The temporary security barriers will allow the movement of mobility scooters, wheelchairs and pedestrians through, as well as deliveries by foot and hand carts to support businesses at this economically important and busy time of year.

An anti-terror barrier in place in York last year (Image: Newsquest)

Councillor Ashley Mason, executive member for economic development at City of York Council, said: “The festive period is a very special time in York and our priority and duty remain to protect all those who will visit the city centre.

“Our historic city’s features such as its narrow Mediaeval streets, attract large visitor numbers which can create security risks. York, like other busy city centres, is installing the recommended protective barriers.

“Alongside that, we are making every effort to consult and listen to residents and businesses to address current and planned measures which encompass equalities, security planning, licensing and heritage requirements.”

Make It York is co-ordinating the installation of the temporary barriers at entrances to the footstreet area from November 16. They are also arranging them to be staffed daily from 10am to 7pm for the duration of the Christmas Market.

Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make It York, said: "These measures are necessary for public safety over the festive season when footfall in our city is high.

“There is a great programme of events across York this year, so it is our utmost priority alongside our partners to ensure that all residents, visitors and traders can enjoy the festivities safely.”

Access for vehicles to the foot streets will be permitted before 10:30am and after 7pm from November 17 until December 23. Outside this period, the regular footstreet hours will revert to 10.30am to 5pm.

The locations and installation dates for temporary counter terrorism barriers have been shared with disability access groups, city centre residents and businesses.

Work has also taken place in the run up to the festive period to address access issues raised during the operation of the measures last year. This includes the installation of additional temporary dropped kerbs by the temporary safety barriers.

The temporary barriers will be in operation until January 3 next year. In the new year, they will be replaced with permanent, sliding and fixed bollards.

The plans were put together following consultations between Counter Terrorism Police, North Yorkshire Police, Make It York and City of York Council.