THE RADAR at an air force station in the North York Moors has now been in place for 30 years.

Measuring at 33-metres-tall, the impressive RADAR system at RAF Flyingdales, located between Whitby and Pickering, became operational on October 1, 1992.

The industrial looking pyramid replaced the giant 'golf balls' that stood on the site since the 1960s.

The giant golf balls that once stood on the site (Image: Newsquest)

The primary purpose of the RADAR is to serve as an early warning ballistic missile sensor.

Alongside tracking ballistic missiles, the crews at RAF Fylingdales are also responsible for tracking objects in orbit.

This includes tracking debris, satellites and even the International Space Station.

Recently there has been a significant increase of activity due to companies like Space X and One Web launching hundreds of small satellites as a matter of routine.

To mark the 30-year anniversary of the RADAR personnel from RAF Flyingdales invited family members on to the station for an afternoon of celebrations.

This was the first major event on the sight for almost three years, due to covid restrictions, and was said to be a night to remember.

On the night there was entertainment for young children, music, street and also a video projection on to the face of the RADAR.

Unfortunately, as the wind and rain eased, the fog rolled in, and the projection had to be curtailed.

Station Commander at Raf Flyindales, Wing Commander Thom College, said: “It was great to see so many of our families on site and a fitting way to thank them for their support to their military partners.”

Wing Commander Thom College (Image: RAF Fylingdales)

The Fylingdales family extends to former employees from the 1960s to the present day.

Over one hundred ex-colleagues attended on the night, sharing experiences and stories of the Cold War.

As of October 2023, the station will celebrate 60 years of operations.

A spokesperson for RAF Flyingdales said: “RAF Fylingdales is a jewel in the crown of the nation.

A projection on to the face of the RADAR (Image: RAF Fylingdales)

“The Station has contributed to the defence of the UK, and its allies, non-stop since 1963 and is one of two founding units of UK Space Command.

“With a heritage of almost 60 years defending the nation and providing Space Domain Awareness, it cements Fylingdales’ place, not only in the nation’s history but its future in understanding events occurring in space.”