A NUMBER of traffic restrictions are set to be in place in York over the upcoming weeks - which may cause disruption on the city's roads.

In Bishopthorpe Road, roadway maintenance work will be carried out until November 5.

In Front Street, sewer works will cause restrictions between 9am and 8pm on Sunday (October 30).

Carriageway maintenance work will take place in Burton Stone Lane from Monday (October 31) to Friday November 4.

In Peckitt Street, power grid work will cause disruption between Monday and Friday November 4.

In Fairway Drive, Upper Poppleton, roadway resurfacing will take place between Monday and Thursday November 3.

There will also be roadway resurfacing in:

Barkston Avenue between November 1 and 4

Bramham Road between November 1 and 4

Bramham Grove between November 1 and 4

Barbican Road and Paragon Street between November 7 and 11.

In Front Street and Green Lane, traffic signal refurbishment work will take place between Monday and Friday November 25.

In Salisbury Terrace, speed calming work will be carried out from Wednesday November 2 to 4pm the following day.

Crane work will take place in Rougier Street on Sunday November 6.

Demolition and survey work will take place in Leeman Road from Wednesday November 2 until January 31 next year.

Gas mains will be replaced in Burton Stone Lane between November 7 and 16.

In Blake Street, mobile crane work will take place from November 7 - 8.

Water main work will be carried out in Eldon Street on November 10.