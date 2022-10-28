PAUL JUBB lost a five-point lead in the second set to Juan Pablo Ficovich as he was beaten 2-0 in the Las Vegas Challenger round of 32.

York-born tennis star Jubb was seeking a return to winning ways after injuries to his wrist and forearm forced him to retire against Michael Mmoh at the Fairfield Challenger.

Jubb, the world number 211, started strong against Ficovich, breaking the Argentine’s serve on the first point in the opening set.

Ficovich levelled the game in the next set, however, going on to break Jubb’s serve for the sixth point to take a 4-2 lead.

Despite the York star’s best efforts, he was beaten 6-3 in the match’s opening set.

In set two, Jubb opened with an exceptional performance. The 22-year-old broke Ferovich’s serve twice as he went on to take a 5-0 lead.

Despite being in an ideal position, Ferovich successfully battled his way back into the game. The world number 148 took six consecutive games to lead 6-5.

In the final and deciding point, it was Ferovich that snatched the victory, winning the set 7-5 and taking the game 2-0.

It was an unfortunate defeat for Jubb who, earlier this month, had performed well at the Tiburon Challenger.

Jubb reached the quarter-finals after beating Govind Nanda in three sets (5-7, 6-4, 6-3) and Alex Michelsen in straight sets (6-2, 6-3).

He was then beaten 2-1 by Canadian star Alexis Galarneau, losing set one 6-3 and set three 6-4 after winning a tightly-contested set two 7-6.