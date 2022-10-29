CREEPY crafts and fancy dress were just part of the fun on offer for families at a special Halloween-themed set of events put on at a nature reserve near York.
The two days of events during the half-term at at Skylark Nature Reserve, owned by Drax Power Station, featured spine-tingling STEM (science technology engineering and maths) themed activities to suit children of all ages, a 'dead famous gravestones walk’ and a ‘scattered skeletons’ game run by the Drax visitor centre team.
Jane Breach, community engagement and visitor centre team leader at Drax, said: “We’ve not been able to run Halloween events at the Skylark Centre for the last two years due to Covid restrictions, so it was fantastic to see families and visitors of all ages enjoying the half-term STEM activities with us this year.”
The drop-in events saw dozens of people join the ghoulishly good fun at the nature reserve.
