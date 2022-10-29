CREEPY crafts and fancy dress were just part of the fun on offer for families at a special Halloween-themed set of events put on at a nature reserve near York.

The two days of events during the half-term at at Skylark Nature Reserve, owned by Drax Power Station, featured spine-tingling STEM (science technology engineering and maths) themed activities to suit children of all ages, a 'dead famous gravestones walk’ and a ‘scattered skeletons’ game run by the Drax visitor centre team.