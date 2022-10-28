A SECOND man has been identified following a CCTV appeal after a serious assault in York centre which has left the victim in a "critical condition".

On Monday night (October 25) North Yorkshire Police released an appeal for information about an altercation that happened at a St Saviourgate taxi rank in the city centre between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday (October 23).

And yesterday North Yorkshire Police released images of a second man that they would like to speak to following the assault.

A police spokesman said: "Following the incident, a man in his 40s remains in hospital in a critical condition.

"A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He was interviewed and released on conditional bail.

"Enquiries are continuing and a second man has now been identified in relation to this incident. North Yorkshire Police would like to thank members of the public and the media who shared the appeal."