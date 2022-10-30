A YORK woman has prepared a spooky 'Witch Den' at her home in the city for families to visit and enjoy this Halloween.

Lynda Starkey, who lives at Camellia Cottage in Kingsway West, Acomb, has transformed her home into the den with hundreds of Halloween decorations - as she does every year to give back to her local community.

Lynda has been dressing up and decorating her home on Halloween since 1984 - and said she can't wait to see "all of the smiles" on the young visitors faces again this year.

Lynda said: "Children love coming every year, they get so excited about it.

"I'm retired now, so creating this event actually keeps me fit and active. It's great fun watching little faces full of joy and bringing happiness to the families.

"It also gives me chance to give back to the local community. My motto is 'caring is sharing and sharing is caring'."

The lights in Lynda's hedges to celebrate Halloween (Image: Lynda Starkey)

In the 'Witch Den' visitors can find a 'Stinking Spider Shack' with birds and pumpkins, as well as two witches trees and twinkly lights and glitter ghosts to collect inside. There is also a special dragons dungeon with dinosaurs and silver eggs.

The den has different 'Wild Animals' to collect return to the house to trade for a treat from either the coffin, the tomb or pirate's chest.

She also fills her garden hedge at the front of the house with lights for a special Halloween effect.

There are different treats available for trick or treaters, from mice and eyeballs to jelly dips and chocolate coins.