A farmer set to lose part of his York farm for solar use has been told he cannot redevelop part of the site with holiday units.
City of York Council has refused the application from Stuart Gledhill of Glebe Farm, Hessay, because of its Green Belt location and the holidaymakers would need to use cars.
Planning documents said: “The farm is shortly to lose its 125 acres of rented land due to the owner redeveloping this land for use as a solar energy farm. In light of this, the family are looking for new ways to encourage revenue into the farm.”
The family sought to demolish existing farm buildings, which they say are no longer suitable for modern day farming. In their place would be a new building with four holiday lets.
The application added: “The proposal will satisfy demand for holiday accommodation in the area and will benefit the local economy. The diversification will allow the applicant to maintain their agricultural presence on the farm, following the loss of 125 acres of rented land.”
However, council planners say this would be “inappropriate development which would be harmful to Green Belt purposes” which would exceed the benefits of a holiday lettings business.
They added Hessay lacked local facilities and had an intermittent bus service. With visitors needing cars, this was “a highly unsustainable location for visitor accommodation.”
