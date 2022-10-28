TEN more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York trust, the latest data confirms.
A total of 526 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday (October 27) – up from 516 on the week before.
They were among 17,436 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 - and whose usual residence was in York.
A total of 169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by Thursday – up from 168,913 last week.
READ MORE: Health bosses in York are urging eligible residents to book in for flu and Covid-19 booster jabs - amid concerns over a potential 'twindemic'.
