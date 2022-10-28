POLICE have imposed a dispersal order after anti social behaviour in a York suburb.

York Police say the order is currently in place in Chapelfields after a large group of young gathered people on Bramham Road last night (October 26).

A police spokesperson said: "We are asking parents to ensure they know where their children are and that they are not taking part in the ongoing anti-social behaviour. For the next 48 hours police will be exercising a power allowing them to disperse people from the area.

"You might see an increased police presence in and around the Chapelfields area over the weekend. This is in response to feedback from the local community whereby youths have been involved in anti-social behaviour and criminal damage which has resulted in First York suspending services in the area which is having a negative effect on the entire community.

"The local neighbourhood team are working closely with First York and our partners to ensure that services are back up and running as normal.

"If you have any questions, please speak to one of your local neighbourhood officers."