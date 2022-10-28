FIREFIGHTERS in hazmat suits descended on a factory in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were at Clipper Logistics in Barlby Road yesterday (October 26) trialling emergency procedures.

York Press: Firefighters at Clipper Logistics in SelbyFirefighters at Clipper Logistics in Selby (Image: Tony Walker)

Crews from Selby and Tadcaster crews joined staff from Clipper, which distributes goods for retailers such as John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Asda and Morrisons, to take part in a hazmat exercise at their Selby site.

Station manager Tony Walker from the fire service said: "Firefighters wore Breathing apparatus and a specialist HMEPO analysed the substance.

"Clipper staff tested their emergency procedures during the exercise."

 