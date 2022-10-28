FIREFIGHTERS in hazmat suits descended on a factory in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were at Clipper Logistics in Barlby Road yesterday (October 26) trialling emergency procedures.
Crews from Selby and Tadcaster crews joined staff from Clipper, which distributes goods for retailers such as John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Asda and Morrisons, to take part in a hazmat exercise at their Selby site.
Station manager Tony Walker from the fire service said: "Firefighters wore Breathing apparatus and a specialist HMEPO analysed the substance.
"Clipper staff tested their emergency procedures during the exercise."
