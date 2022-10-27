House prices in York remained largely the same in the month of August, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in August 2022 average house prices in York reached £324,251.

This was down slightly from £324,307 in July. In the last 12 months it has risen by 14.4 per cent.

How much have house prices decreased in York?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, some prices saw an increase despite the general fall.

Detached houses - Down to £530,274 from £531,043 in July

- Down to £530,274 from £531,043 in July Semi-detached houses - Down to £338,076 from £338,526 in July

- Down to £338,076 from £338,526 in July Terraced houses - Up to £284,532 from £283,960 in July

- Up to £284,532 from £283,960 in July Flats - Down to £196,899 from £196,992 in July

How do York house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the fall in prices this month, York is still above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £295,903 in August.

In cash terms, the average house price in August was £35,473 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 13.6 per cent in August 2022. Prices were up by 0.9 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of York are the most expensive for average house prices.