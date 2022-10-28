House prices in Selby have gone down by an average of over £200 in the month of August, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in August 2022 average house prices in Selby reached £261,833.

This was down from £262,123 in July, representing a 0.1 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 14.1 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around Selby here.

How much have house prices decreased in Selby?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw a decrease.

Detached houses - Down to £378,290 from £378,436 in July

- Down to £378,290 from £378,436 in July Semi-detached houses - Down to £225,648 from £226,174 in July

- Down to £225,648 from £226,174 in July Terraced houses - Down to £192,111 from £192,229 in July

- Down to £192,111 from £192,229 in July Flats - Down to £121,197 from £121,505 in July

What%are%the%latest%house%prices%in%Selby%? (PA)

How do Selby house prices compare to the UK average?





The fall in prices this month means Selby is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £295,903 in August.

In cash terms, the average house price in August was £35,473 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 13.6 per cent in August 2022. Prices were up by 0.9 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Selby are the most expensive for average house prices.