House prices in Harrogate have soared by an average of over £15,000 in the month of August, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The price rise in Harrogate is one of the highest percentage increases in the entirety of the UK over the month.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in August 2022 average house prices in Harrogate reached £356,878.

This was up from £341,179 in July, representing a 4.6 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 16.5 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Harrogate?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £595,136 from £569,536 in July

- Up to £595,136 from £569,536 in July Semi-detached houses - Up to £350,951 from £335,809 in July

- Up to £350,951 from £335,809 in July Terraced houses - Up to £285,520 from £272,515 in July

- Up to £285,520 from £272,515 in July Flats - Up to £201,439 from £192,273 in July

How do Harrogate house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Harrogate to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £295,903 in August.

In cash terms, the average house price in August was £35,473 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 13.6 per cent in August 2022. Prices were up by 0.9 per cent month on month.

We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Harrogate are the most expensive for average house prices.