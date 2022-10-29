House prices in East Riding of Yorkshire have gone up by an average of over £6,000 in the month of August, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in August 2022 average house prices in East Riding of Yorkshire reached £226,613.

This was up from £220,532 in July, representing over a 2.8 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 11.7 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around East Riding of Yorkshire here.

How much have house prices increased in East Riding of Yorkshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £338,588 from £329,306 in July

- Up to £338,588 from £329,306 in July Semi-detached houses - Up to £209,830 from £204,291 in July

- Up to £209,830 from £204,291 in July Terraced houses - Up to £167,800 from £163,287 in July

- Up to £167,800 from £163,287 in July Flats - Up to £109,488 from £106,761 in July

How do East Riding of Yorkshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, East Riding of Yorkshire is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £295,903 in August.

In cash terms, the average house price in August was £35,473 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 13.6 per cent in August 2022. Prices were up by 0.9 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of East Riding of Yorkshire are the most expensive for average house prices.