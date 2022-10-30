ALL ABOOAARD! And don't forget your pinnies!

York Opera members are now well into rehearsals for their forthcoming production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS.Pinafore, which will be staged at the York Theatre Royal from November 16-19.

HMS Pinafore was the first really big success for Gilbert and Sullivan, and established their position at the pinnacle of 'light opera'. Set aboard the Royal Navy ship HMS Pinafore, the comic opera tells the story of captain's daughter, Josephine, who is in love with a lower-class sailor, Ralph Rackstraw.

"As usual with York Opera’s G & S productions, there is a healthy mix of youth and experience in the cast," said spokesperson Pauline Marshall. "New to the company are Jack Storey-Hunter in the leading tenor role of Ralph Rackstraw and Polina Bielova as Cousin Hebe.

"Well-known cast members in the line-up include John Soper as Sir Joseph Porter, Ian Thomson-Smith as Captain Corcoran, Rebecca Smith as Little Buttercup, Anthony Gardner as Dick Deadeye and Alexandra Mather in the leading soprano role of Josephine."

As well as rehearsals, a lot of work has also been going on behind the scenes.

"York Opera members design and construct their own scenery," Pauline said.

"First done out of financial necessity, this is now seen as an integral and individual part of YO’s productions!

"This year the quarter deck of HMS Pinafore is being brought to life by designer John Soper and the company’s construction team. A beautiful ship’s wheel has been made by founder member Bill Ankers and now awaits its transfer to the Theatre Royal Stage in November…"