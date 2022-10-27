Friends and relatives visiting Huntington Grange will soon be able to stay in its former cattery.

City of York Council has agreed to an application to convert the cattery into two self-contained residential annexes.

The now-closed cattery is an outbuilding to the Grade 2-listed 18th Century farmhouse on New Lane, Huntington.

A council report said: “The intention is that the owner of the property would be able to provide friends and relatives with holiday accommodation for short and longer periods of stay. It is not intended that they are separate dwellings.

“The final scheme proposes two 2-bedroom units with an open plan living kitchen diner and single bedroom with ensuite on the ground floor, and a second bedroom and separate bathroom for each unit in the attic space.

“The proposed residential unit to the north would see replacement stable doors with glazed top leaf to the front elevation, with the second unit having a fixed window. and timber shutter to the front. There will be a replacement stable door to the side (south elevation) and the store (west /front elevation).”

The report added plans to change the former stables into a cattery were approved in 2001.

It added: “The final revised design is considered appropriate in terms of preserving the character of the listed building.”