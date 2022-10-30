We take another stroll through the pages of new book York Through the Lens of the Press today. We are, after all, quite proud of it.

Almost all the photos in its 180 pages were taken by Press photographers, and between them they provide an unrivalled series of snapshots of York history stretching back decades.

The book has been put together by York local historian Paul Chrystal, who spent weeks trawling through old folders and paper files stuffed full of glossy prints in our archive. But the photographs in it were taken by Press photographers to illustrate the news stories of the day.

Today’s photos come from the chapter ‘York places - new, old and lost’. And that’s really exactly what they show.

There are a couple of wonderful images of the brick-built ice house near Monkgate Bar, taken in August 1977 while it was being renovated.

External view of the Ice House near Monkgate Bar as it was being renovated in August 1977 (Image: The Press)

As Paul explains in the book, the ice house was built in the early 1800s for the storage of ice collected during the winter. This was then used to cool and preserve food and drink through the hot summer months - an early fridge, if you like.

There is a dramatic photograph of a lorry wedged securely in Micklegate Bar on October 27, 1969. The bar was closed for three hours when the 20-foot lorry, which was carrying a load of fertiliser, was removed. One eye-witness apparently told a Press reporter: “I wouldn’t mind if he was a foreigner but he’s only come from Malton!”

Other photos show the inside of the ‘tonic’ baths at St George’s Fields, which were said to be effective against rheumatism and obesity; the huge clear-up operation at York Minster following the devastating fire of 1984; and a couple of photographs of St William’s College before it was restored.

York through the Lens of the Press by Paul Chrystal is published by Destinworld, priced £14.99. It is available from good local bookshops, or online from destinworld.com. Paul will be at Waterstones in York from 1pm on November 19 to sign copies of the book.