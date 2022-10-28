The former Archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu, has revealed in a powerful speech in Westminster how he pleaded with Ugandan dictator Idi Amin not to expel tens of thousands of Ugandan Asians from the country.

Idi Amin, who was president from 1971-1979, seized power in a military coup and is considered one of the most brutal despots in modern history.

In 1972, he ordered the expulsion of the Asian minority, of which there were around 80,000 people, giving them just 90 days to leave.

Lord Sentamu was a lawyer and spoke out against the regime, eventually being forced to flee to the UK where he devoted himself to the church.

His words came as the House of Lords reflected on the 50th anniversary of Amin’s expulsion of Asians from Uganda, many of whom came to the UK and started new lives in cities including York.

York exhibition marks 50 years since Asians fled Uganda

The former Archbishop described how he opposed the “inhuman, brutal and racist” expulsion of Asians and had “pleaded with [Amin] to observe international law”.

Recalling a particular conversation with the dictator, the independent crossbench peer said: “I was conscripted to accompany Idi Amin on his trip to Somalia to negotiate a trade and education deal with Siad Barre, president of that country, aboard the presidential jets.

“We reminded him that when Uganda became independent on 9th October 1962, it incorporated the common law, statutes and case law of the United Kingdom into Ugandan law.”

Lord Sentamu explained that he cited the Magna Carta and said Amin’s actions contravened that historic document.

He added: “We continued our plea that the Republic of Uganda must comply with its international obligation.

“Sadly, President Idi Amin never observed the rule of law, he saw himself as its embodiment… “Neighbourly love and the golden rule of everything – ‘do to others what you would have them do to you’ – became ‘do it to others before they do it to you’.”

Lord Popat, who introduced the debate in the Lords, is a Ugandan Asian himself, having fled to the UK at the age of 17, and in more recent years has been the UK’s trade envoy to Uganda.

The Tory peer paid tribute to the Heath Government for opening the door to around 28,000 Ugandan Asians and to the contribution those people to the UK.

He said: “Britain welcomed us in our time of need like the welcome we are giving to the Ukrainians in their battle against the Russians.”

Lord Popat hailed the diverse Cabinet and UK’s first Asian Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who is also of east African origin.

He said: “[Sunak’s] appointment as the first British Asian Prime Minister is an excellent reflection of the inclusivity of this great country… “In the 70s there was a common joke, ‘what is an Indian without a shop?’ The answer is doctor… but now we might say, the answer should be Prime Minister.”