FOUR new Covid vaccination sites have opened in York ahead of the Winter.

York-based pharmacy group, Citywide Health, has opened four new Covid vaccination clinics in both the city centre and the west side of the city.

The new sites are at Bishopthorpe Road Pharmacy, Tower Court Pharmacy, Poppleton Pharmacy and Water End Pharmacy in Acomb.

Citywide Health were the first community pharmacy to offer Covid vaccinations in York when it set up a clinic in Haxby in February 2021.

They have since opened another nine clinics around the city, which now means that no

patient in York should be more than ten minutes drive away from a Citywide Health Covid clinic. The clinics are all easily accessible on foot, cycle or by public transport.

Jason Kiu, pharmacist manager at Citywide Health’s pharmacy at Tower Court, said: “We only started the Covid vaccination service at Tower Court last week, but it quickly became a hit with our patients. We’re offering the Covid Autumn Booster vaccine to eligible patients as they collect their prescriptions or get their flu jab. Patients

can also book an appointment on our website too.”

Tamzin Burn, Citywide Health’s superintendent pharmacist said: “These new sites will really help those who don’t have access to transport, and a number of patients have already said that they wouldn’t have had the Autumn Booster if it hadn’t been for our local clinics. Whilst Covid isn’t the main item on the news at the moment, cases are rising, and it’s important that all eligible patients boost their immunity to protect themselves from the serious respiratory disease.”

Booking an appointment for the new clinics, and eligibility can be found on Citywide Health’s website.

