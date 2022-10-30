STAFF and residents from a care home in York marked World Stroke Day yesterday with a range of activities.

The team from Ouse View care home in Fulford worked with the residents to mark the event by taking part in different activities to promote awareness of the signs and symptoms to look out for.

The staff and residents took part in a gentle exercise class to highlight the need to stay active - and also discussed the signs and symptoms of what to look out for if you think you or someone else is experiencing a stroke.

General manager, Rebekka Richardson, said: “A stroke can happen at any time. World Stroke Day is a really important awareness day to remind us all to watch out for the signs of a stroke and to act fast to get help – it is so important to access stroke treatments as quickly as possible."

World Stroke Day aims to raise awareness of the serious nature and high rate of strokes.