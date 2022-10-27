Three motorists have been banned from driving and face big bills after they failed to respond to speeding summons.

All were convicted in their absence.

Barnaby Anthony Casey, 31, of Hallgarth, Pickering, was banned from driving for six months at Harrogate Magistrates Court after he was convicted of two offences of speeding on the A169. He was ordered to pay a £440 fine, a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

The other defendants were dealt with at Bradford Magistrates Court.

David Michael Ellis, 38, of Poplar Tree Gardens, Sixth Avenue, Tang Hall, must pay £816 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and was banned from driving for six months after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds.

Mohammed Shohid Ahmed, 35, of Fairway, Clifton, must pay £1,542 and was banned for six months after was convicted of two offences of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in Leeds. He was fined £1,320 and ordered to pay a £132 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Daniel Barker, 32, of Bowes Avenue, Tang Hall, must pay £816 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted of driving a car without an MOT certificate, without insurance, and with a defective tyre in Wakefield.

