York councillors are being asked to approve detailed plans for nearly 400 flats on a former gasworks.

The proposal forms the final part of the redevelopment of the 10-acre Heworth Gasworks site.

Two blocks of flats, ranging in height from four to six storeys, are to be built as part of Moda Living’s build-to-rent scheme.

Outline planning permission for the whole site – totalling more than 600 apartments – was granted in 2020, but councillors on the planning committee will consider the appearance and landscaping plan for 392 apartments on Thursday, November 3.

The council planners’ report notes that the “Victorian warehouse aesthetic” relates well to the area’s former industrial use.

A environmentally-friendly ‘brown roof’ has been added to the design and “natural and informal play items have been added to the main courtyard following comments from the landscape architect”, according to the report.

The Guildhall planning panel said there was a need for more tree planting, particularly in areas away from the buildings and on the perimeter of the site, but council officers believe the amount proposed is enough.

The development, which faces outward towards Eboracum Wayand Layerthorpe, will include a cycle parking space for each flat.

According to Moda, which is part of the Yorkshire-based Caddick Group, the new blocks will include a 24/7 gym and a cinema room.

The development will include a community green at its heart and a new landscaped green space open to the public.