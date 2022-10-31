A DRINKER who erupted into violence at a York cafe - hitting and biting victims - told staff: “I am sorry, I am going to have to kill you.”

Daniel Timothy Green, 35, targeted his first victim as she was sitting outside Pret a Manger in Parliament Street when he hit the side of her face from behind without provocation or warning, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

The blow rocked her head.

Green then went behind the eaterie’s counter where he bit one staff member and scratched the neck of a second.

At one point, he told staff: “I am sorry, I am going to have to kill you,” said Mr Butterworth.

There was no provocation to the violence, which erupted at about midday on New Year’s Day, York Magistrates Court heard.

The first victim, a 61-year-old woman, told the court: “I no longer enjoy sitting in outdoor places. I have to sit with my back to the wall or where I can see people approaching me.”

Pret a Manger in Parliament Street, York. Picture: Google (Image: Google)

Mr Butterworth said Green told police he had celebrated New Year’s Eve the evening before by going to two nightclubs and drinking “leftover drinks” to save money.

Green, 35, of Spurriergate, central York, denied three charges of assault, a public order offence and theft of a tuna baguette, but was convicted at a trial.

After watching CCTV of events inside Pret a Manger, magistrates told him: “These were nasty assaults and although we didn’t see what happened outside the facility, there is no reason to believe that was any less nasty”.

They ordered Green to pay £100 compensation to each victim and made him subject to a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work, a 12-month mental health treatment requirement and 10 days’ rehabilitative activities. Green must also pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £320 prosecution costs.

Green had no previous convictions.

Green's solicitor Emily Calman said he had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act for 28 days the day after the Pret a Manger assaults and was now receiving treatment for psychosis.

“His mental state really took some part in this offence,” she said. “This is not the behaviour of someone in his sound mind.”

Mr Butterworth said the violence began at 11.30am. After he hit her, the woman followed him into Pret a Manger and told staff about him. He had picked up a tuna baguette and gone behind the counter.

When he was told he couldn’t be there, he swung a punch at the first staff member who grabbed him. Green bit him on the forearm, but didn’t break the skin.

The second staff member, fearing he was about to be attacked, also grabbed Green and was scratched on the neck, but together the two staff members managed to detain Green until police arrived.

Ms Calman said Green was ashamed and remorseful for his actions on January 1. He had been working in a good job but had been suspended from it. He was now no longer able to work in the career he loved.