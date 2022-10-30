THE number of arrests for online abuse and malicious communication in North Yorkshire increased by more than 20 per in the space of a year, figures show.

In the UK, two main offences cover online abuse – section 127 offences, which specifically relate to digital technology and section one of the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

Data from North Yorkshire Police, obtained by the RADAR new service through a freedom of information (FOI) request, show 180 arrests were made across both offences in 2021 – up 22 per cent from 147 the year before.

In 2021, 164 arrests were for section 127 offences - and 16 were under the Malicious Communications Act.

In some cases, individuals may be arrested for more than one offence, meaning an arrest could appear multiple times in these figures.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Some users of social media think they are immune from the law and can say and do whatever they like without any consequences.

“As these figures show, this is clearly not the case.

“Regardless of whether it’s made via social media or more traditional means of communication such as telephone or letter, the police take reports of harassment, bullying, malicious threats and abuse very seriously.”

Victims of online abuse are encouraged to report incidents as soon as possible on the North Yorkshire Police (Image: Newsquest)

Online abuse has been in the spotlight, particularly following high-profile events such as England's European Championship loss last year, which saw racist abuse directed at some players on social media.

A separate freedom of information request made to the Crown Prosecution Service shows prosecutions across both offences combined have surged across England and Wales, with 7,000 charges resulting in court hearings in 2021 – an increase of 27 per cent on the year before.

The same figures show there were 54 prosecutions across both offences in North Yorkshire in 2021 – the highest number since 2017, when there were 65. Thirty-three prosecutions were for section 127 offences and 21 were for malicious communications.

In February, the Government committed to taking on the commission's recommendations in its Online Safety Bill, which is currently being discussed by Parliament. The Bill is set to impose penalties on social media companies that do not clamp down on abuse on their platforms.

A spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said the bill would lead to a "major improvement" in people's online safety.

"It will force social media firms to take action on the vile abuse people face on their platforms or face heavy fines," the spokesperson said.

Victims are encouraged to report incidents as soon as possible on the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.

If you feel in immediate danger, dial 999 for an emergency response.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.