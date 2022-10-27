DEVASTATED friends and colleagues have left moving tributes to York boxer Cam Shaw who has died aged 25 while snorkelling on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Following news of Cam's death, The Press opened an online book of condolence for people to pay their tributes and share their favourite photos and stories about Cam, of Huntington, York.

Leading the tributes was Cam's friend Kallum Summerbell,who shared a loving tribute as well as two photographs - one of Cam on his 23rd birthday and a second following his first professional boxing match.

Cam Shaw on his 23rd birthday (Image: Supplied)

Kallum wrote: "Absolutely devastated to hear the news. Cam was one of the closest mates I had and trying to come to terms with life without him is going to be a constant struggle.

"Thank you Cam for being a great friend; thanks for all the amazing memories we got to share together and thank you for all the laughter.

"Words can't describe how much I'll miss you mate. Your legacy will live on in all of us. See you on the other side Cambo."

Mick Ramsden worked with Cam during his apprenticeship at Portakabin in York and left this message alongside a photo of Cam receiving his engineering apprenticeship completion certificate.

Mick posted: "I mentored Cam through his engineering apprenticeship at Portakabin and was able to promote him to assistant production engineer.

"I loved his infectious enthusiasm and commitment at work and also away from it. This is tragic news and my thoughts are with his family at this time."

Several friends from Cam's boxing world shared their tributes too.

Joe Hinds said: "You were one of the most dedicated fighters I've ever trained alongside and your energy was contagious.

"I'm pleased you got to see life without boxing because you deserved that, I'm just gutted your time was cut short.

"Our journeys to Hull to train at Tommy's will always stand out to me and our deep conversations about the sport we loved I'll cherish too. Sleep well my friend."

Tim Phillips said Cam was "a fantastic young man to have in the gym". He added: "Always a smile, always a joke and always the first in on session and the last to leave. Rest in peace Cam."

Charlotte Wharton's sons trained with Cam in York. She posted: "My boys Johnny and Eddie Bamber trained at York Boxing Club with Cam; he was a great lad who everybody loved. You couldn't have got a more respectful young man. It was a pleasure to know you."

Karen Feetham, of Tang Hall, posted: "A cheeky faced boy who knew his own mind, you were always caring and wouldn't tolerate a bully. We're proud to have seen you grow into the kind, driven young man you were.

"We only wish we could have had longer to see what the future held for you and your family."