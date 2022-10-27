Police in York are looking for a second man relating to a serious assault in the city centre which has left the victim in a "serious condition".

On Monday night (October 25) North Yorkshire Police released an appeal for information about an altercation that happened at a St Saviourgate taxi rank in the city centre between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday (October 23).

Now North Yorkshire Police have released images of a second man that they would like to speak to following the assault.

A police spokesman said: "Following the incident, a man in his 40s remains in hospital in a critical condition.

"A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He was interviewed and released on conditional bail.

"Enquiries are continuing and officers would now like to identify a second man as they believe he will have information which could assist the investigation."

Anyone who can help identify the man in the images or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room and quote reference 12220188437.