The Monks Cross shopping centre in York has received a boost with the opening of a Decathlon superstore.

Despite the rain, people started queueing hours before the 12-noon opening today (Thursday, October 27), eager to enjoy the delights of the global retailer.

Decathlon UK, the world’s largest sports retailer, is based in the former Debenhams store, which closed in Spring 2021.

York's other former Debenhams, in Davygate, is set to become a Mappin & Webb jewelery store.

French giant Decathlon can supply items for up to 70 sports from the two floors of the former department store, in addition to its online presence.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 visitors to the new store were given a Decathlon goodie bag with a £10 gift card and “a few other surprises”.

Store bosses say the Monks Cross site sits in an ideal location to act as a hub for many sports in the local area.

The sports retailer is the third sports outlet at Monks Cross, with JD Sports and Sports Direct located just yards away.

Decathlon UK promises customers “unbeatable value on a range of expertly designed, quality sports clothing, equipment, accessories” and a workshop for product repairs.

Products cover some 70 sports including football, running, hiking, cycling, canoeing, skiing and even horse-riding. Sledges are already in stock for any winter snow.

Roddy Pustoc’h, Store Leader at Decathlon York, said the retailer, whose nearest outlet is in Leeds, came to York as the ‘sporty city’ did not have anything like Decathlon.

He told the Press: “We needed to be here to make sport accessible to many. We are special as we design our own products and they are all under the same roof. From beginners to experts, we will have what you need here.”

Some 20 jobs have been created at the site, with services including repairs to bikes, tennis and other sporting equipment.

As staff made their final preparations for the opening, people started queuing outside.

Among them, Nicholas Trenholm of Easingwold, a 32 year-old trading assistant from Sainsbury’s, who enjoys football and golf and was first in the queue.

He told the Press: “I order much from Decathlon with my fiancée. With the shop opening in York, we thought it would be great to actually shop in the store. Decathlon is just a fantastic company. It’s also great to have a shop in York that is not closing down.”

Decathlon was founded in 1976 in Lille, France, with its first UK store opening in Surrey Quays, London, in 1999. It has since developed into a successful UK sports’ retailer with over 45 stores nationwide. Globally, it has 1,700 stores across 60 countries.

