A MAN has died after collapsing in a North Yorkshire park - and police are investigating his "unexplained" death.

Emergency services were called to a wooded area of Peasholm Park, off Manor Road in Scarborough, at around 8.53pm on Wednesday (October 26).

The man was found collapsed by members of the public who gave him CPR. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he sadly died.

The man was aged in his mid-30s and lived locally. His family have been informed and are being supported by North Yorkshire Police.

Due to the darkness, the nearby area was cordoned off by police officers overnight to allow a day-time search to be conducted. The scene was clear by 9.45am on Thursday.

"While there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, the death is still being treated as unexplained," a spokesperson for police confirmed.

Officers are now compiling a report for the coroner as enquiries continue.

They are appealing for witnesses and information that could assist the sudden death investigation.

If you can help, please make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website. Or call 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12220190826 when providing details.