A BANK has officially opened the doors to its latest branch in a library in a North Yorkshire town.
Since the last bank left Knaresborough in 2021, Newcastle Building Society has worked in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council to open a community branch within Knaresborough’s popular library.
Andrew Haigh, chief executive officer at Newcastle Building Society, said: “I’m delighted to formally open our new branch in Knaresborough and to become part of this vibrant community.
"The feedback from residents and other businesses in the town has been fantastic and we’re looking forward to establishing a long and mutually beneficial presence in the town.”
The building society also plans to install a OneBanx multi-bank transaction terminal in its Knaresborough community branch, improving access to cash for both personal and business users. The terminal to be installed in the Knaresborough branch is being planned for the end of the year and will provide access to all banks on the Open Banking network.
North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, Councillor Greg White, said: “The opening of a Newcastle Building Society branch in Knaresborough library has been welcomed in the local community.
“The offer of financial services has significantly increased footfall into Knaresborough library and is encouraging new visitors through the doors.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here