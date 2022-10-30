TODAY we feature two sisters - six-month-old cross breeds Paloma and Alicia, both described as 'large dogs'.

Although they are sisters, the RSPCA says that it would like to see them adopted into separate homes.

Paloma and Alicia are very sweet girls, the RSPCA says, who were admitted to the York animal home in Landing Lane by an inspector because their needs were not getting met.

"They are both lively, playful and friendly dogs who are patiently waiting for their forever homes," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Unfortunately due to their size they are constantly getting overlooked when adopters are choosing their furry friends - which is such a shame because they really are smashing dogs who just love to be with you!"

Paloma (Image: RSPCA)

Paloma and Alicia are a little nervous when out and about on a walk, the staff member said.

That is especially the case when there is lots of traffic.

"Staff are working on this, but adopters will need to carry on with this," the member of staff said.

"They are so loving and affectionate and it is so sad to see them still in the centre day in day out with no interest.

"They just need someone prepared to open their hearts and homes to these gorgeous girls."

Paloma and Alicia can not be homed together, which is why the RSPCA is looking for separate adopters.

However, they could go to a home where there is a neutered male dog, the member of staff at the animal home said.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk