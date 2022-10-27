A POPULAR York takeaway restaurant has expanded its business in the city.

Döner Summer started out life opened in Spark:York, opening back in November 2019 before moving to the old Bistro Guy premises in Gillygate.

Now the business which specialises in vegan kebabs and vegan versions of global pub grub, like wings and burgers has expanded into the former Buddhist Centre next door - the centre having recently moved to new premises in Walmgate.

Inside Döner Summer (Image: Döner Summer)

Owner Andy Tordoff said: "We've created a cosy indoor dining space.

"After a great summer in the ‘Garden of Vegan’ the opportunity arose to expand into the building next door and we couldn't pass it up.

"The new space will be serving our award-winning vegan kebabs, fried chick’n and loaded fries; plus beer, cocktails and sustainable wines.

"We’ve used reclaimed materials and furniture to create a space that feels bright, modern but also kind to the environment.

"The heated outside area will be open as long as customers want to use it but they will now have the choice of dining inside on those chilly days.

"As we started our bricks and mortar journey in York, we feel very lucky to still be able to serve our loyal customers here but in an exciting new space - see you all soon."

Outside the expanded Döner Summer restaurant in Gillygate (Image: Döner Summer)

Andy and Chris Riley-Smith launched Döner Summer back in 2018, inspired by the street food scene they experienced on a research trip to Berlin, where fresh, quality kebabs were eaten for lunch and not just in the early hours after a night out.

“Berlin kebabs are full of fresh salads and pickles,” said Andy. “We took that and ‘veganised’ it. It appeals to people. People want to cut down their meat content.”

Döner Summer makes their own meat substitutes and supplies a number of restaurant chains as well as their own business.

“Our meat substitutes are made in our production kitchen in Leeds and are so realistic meat eaters often can’t tell the difference.

“It is all 100 per cent vegan - including the wines, beers, and cocktails. It was a challenge to source all the beers but we have 32 beers and eight cocktails.

“Some have a choice to be low or no alcohol.

“The vegan market is growing very fast.

“I think there’s a lot of vegan junk food out there; we try to be healthy. But there are not a lot of vegan kebab places out there.”

The all-vegan lineup of beers showcases the best of stouts, sours, fruited beers, pale ales and IPAs, while the plant-based menu features kebabs, Korean chicken and Tempeh, teller trays, Currywurst, Bratwurst and fresh salads.

Döner Summer has expanded (Image: Döner Summer)