North Yorkshire’s Let’s Talk conversation continues with an invitation to people across York and North Yorkshire to help to shape the region’s economic future.

Residents, community groups and businesses, as well as academic institutions, charities, and voluntary organisations, are being given the chance to share their views on a proposed devolution deal.

The draft deal offers devolved powers and millions of pounds to provide better roads and public transport, improve education and job opportunities, boost economic growth and place York and North Yorkshire at the head of the green energy sector to tackle climate change.

Residents are also set to be given the chance to elect a mayor to champion our area nationally to ensure the Government delivers on commitments to level up opportunities in the region.

The planned 30-year deal has the potential to bring wide-ranging benefits for future generations to tackle regional inequalities not only by reducing the North-South divide nationally, but also helping to resolve economic differences between urban and rural areas.

North Yorkshire County Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “We really need the public to come forward and give us their views on what is important to them and how devolution can benefit communities and businesses across York and North Yorkshire.

“The chance to secure these decision-making powers and millions of pounds in funding from the Government is set to prove a life-changing opportunity for more than 800,000 people who live and work in York and North Yorkshire.

“This is about creating a brighter and more prosperous future for us all, and I would urge the vitally important business sector in North Yorkshire to come forward in particular, as business owners and entrepreneurs will be key in shaping the economy with the benefits of devolution.”

The devolution consultation runs until Friday, December 16.

As part of the Let’s Talk conversation, we also want to know what matters to you where you live – what are the local issues and challenges? What do you want to see the new North Yorkshire Council focus on when it comes into operation on April 1 next year, replacing the county council and seven district and borough councils?

We value your views and want to listen to them, so please join the Let’s Talk conversation.

To find out how to take part in the devolution consultation and to tell us what matters to you locally, visit https://letstalkny.commonplace.is/proposals