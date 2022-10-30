A 73-YEAR-OLD carer in York scooped top prize in the first ever BBC Make a Difference Awards - saying it's the "proudest moment" of her life.
Christine Burnett, who has worked at Ebor Court care home for more than 10 years, was nominated in the Carer category by her friends and colleagues, who commended her for her "genuine passion for care."
Shane Talbot, the home manager at Ebor Court, said, "We are all immensely proud of Christine. We’re so grateful for everything she does for our home and our residents – nothing is too much trouble for her when it comes to putting a smile on their faces."
Meanwhile, 88-year-old resident, June Falkingham, was delighted when she heard Christine had won. She said: "I have always found Christine to be the most kind, sweet natured person. She is lovely and this award is very well deserved."
Christine was invited to attend the BBC Make a Difference Awards ceremony at York Racecourse.
