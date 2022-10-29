THE number of potential modern slavery victims in North Yorkshire has almost doubled over the last year, new figures show.

The data from the Home Office shows 86 potential modern slavery cases were referred to North Yorkshire Police for investigation in the year to June – and of them, 67 were aged 17 and under.

The total number is up from 45 the year before.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Quinn, North Yorkshire Police’s Safeguarding team lead for Missing Persons and Exploitation, said: “Modern slavery and human trafficking are often considered hidden crimes and not thought to occur in the UK and in areas such as North Yorkshire and York.

“That's why Anti-Slavery Day in October is so important as it provides a prime opportunity to open people’s eyes to what is going on around them and for them to take action to help bring often desperate people to safety.

“Raising awareness in this way is invaluable to the North Yorkshire and City of York Modern Slavery Partnership in effectively tackling this issue and providing support to extremely vulnerable people.

"Together, through the work of the North Yorkshire and City of York Modern Slavery Partnership, we can help to stamp out this terrible crime and bring vulnerable victims to safety.”

There have been 86 potential modern slavery cases in North Yorkshire over the last year (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Across the UK, modern slavery referrals for suspected victims have risen. There were 14,600 in the year to June and 5,800 of them were children – up from 11,600 and 5,200 respectively the year before.

Potential cases are flagged through the National Referral Mechanism, which allows first responders, including local authorities, charities and certain government departments, to refer them to police forces for investigation.

Councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer communities at City of York Council, said everyone has a part to play in stopping slavery from destroying people’s lives.

Cllr Craghill said: "As the partnership works to ensure that businesses adhere to rules and regulations around employees’ rights, we can all look out for any signs of forced labour and help safeguard the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The Home Office said it is "committed to tackling the heinous crime of modern slavery" and that the National Referral Mechanism will continue to function in the same way.

To report a suspicion or seek advice you can contact the Modern Slavery Helpline confidentially on 08000 121 700. This is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

You can report modern slavery online or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 at any time to report an incident. If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use the textphone service on 18001 101.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report on the website.