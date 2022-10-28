SKELETONS, evil-looking pumpkins and Dracula emerging from a coffin have spooking neighbours in the run-up to Halloween.

The scary figures have been put in place as decorations ahead of Monday's annual celebrations.

But look closely and you will see the Halloween objects are all made out of wool.

Yarnbombers have been hard at work creating these scenes around Thirsk to mark Halloween.

Yarnbombers get spooky for Halloween in Thirsk (Image: Supplied)

They were photographed by Emma Richardson of The Press's Camera Club on Facebook.

Thanks Emma for sharing - they are just brilliant, and super scary!

