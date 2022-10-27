I refer to your article in Monday’s Press about the River Foss (River Foss in York is bright green, October 24).
I regularly walk along the Foss and I have to say the blanket of thick duckweed that’s been there for months looks horrendous.
The Environment Agency say it poses little risk to the environment.
But if it serves no benefit to wildlife then whoever is responsible please get it cleared and have the river back to its best!
Andy Knowles, Vyner Street, York
