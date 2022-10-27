As we are not to have a General Election at the moment I am pleased to see Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister - even though I am not a Tory, being politically middle-of-the-road and having no time for the extremists of any political party.

How many remember the old children’s game of Musical Chairs where children race round a group of chairs, one of which keeps disappearing?

For too long now we have been treated to a political version complete with whoopee cushions and it is long past time that it stopped. We are becoming the laughing stock of the world.

But back to Mr Sunak. I consider him to be a man deserving of respect and wish him well in the difficult job of Prime Minister.

Kenneth Powdrell, Holgate Road,York

Let's hear it for the ‘Outta York’ Party

I believe there is a new political party near York called the Outta York Party, based in Bilton-in-Ainsty.

Apparently a farmer there, a Mr Sturdy, has decided to take back control of his farm.

Only people born in the parish will be allowed to live and work on the farm and he has set new rules for commercial transactions involving the farm.

All commerce will be on his terms, not those of his neighbours and customers. For example, milk will be priced by him and sold only to those people who don’t complain that it is contaminated with dirt and chemicals. Similar rules apply to root crops and cereals.

Wisely, he has opted to keep all the cash generated by the new order and not spend any of it on the welfare of parishioners. All social and medical care will be under the auspices of an American company based in a telephone box in Rufforth. This has the advantage of being local, he argues, and the workers can choose whether to have treatment or not.

Ah well, who said politics was easy?

Ed Wilson, Osbaldwick, York