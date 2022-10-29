A GROUP of vets from York have raised £185 for Cancer Research UK after taking on the Shine Night Walk.

Helen Trory, practice owner and veterinary surgeon at Vets4Pets York, set off from Rowntree Park on October 1 alongside her colleagues Rosie Cascone and Faith Milnes.

Together they walked 10km through the centre of York – passing some of the city’s famous landmarks including Clifford’s Tower, York Minster and the Yorkshire Museum – to raise funds for the charity.

Helen said: "I’m thrilled to have completed the walk and raised money for such a good cause in the process. It’s a lovely event for a charity that’s really close to our hearts.

The Vets4Pets team during their night walk through York (Image: Vets4Pets)

"Some of our team have family and friends who have been affected by cancer and know first-hand the impact it can have, so Cancer Research UK was always going to be a charity we’d support."

The event, which attracts more than 1,200 people every year, sees participants make their way through the city with lights, glow sticks and torches to light up the streets.