A HOSPICE and church in a North Yorkshire town are preparing to host a joint remembrance service this November.

The service, organised by Saint Catherine's Hospice and St Mary's church in Scarborough, will take place on Sunday November 6 from 4pm until 5.30pm at the church in the seaside town.

Arleen Ingham, associate minister and hospice pastoral care coordinator, said: “We have all had a challenging two years and it is quite special to be holding this joint service of remembrance between St Mary's and Saint Catherine’s this year.

"The service aims to bring people together to remember loved ones and there will be an opportunity to light a candle of remembrance. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to this very special service.”

The event is free - and organisers said everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be provided after the service and there will be chance to chat to representatives from the church and Saint Catherine’s.

Parking in the church car park will be free during the service.